YouTube's NFL Sunday Ticket Starts at $249 for Subscribers With Early Deal, $349 This Fall

After acquiring the NFL Sunday Ticket rights late last year, YouTube on Tuesday began to share details on its pricing for the football package. In short, it won't be cheap: To watch all out-of-market Sunday NFL games, YouTube TV subscribers can pay $349 this fall to get the service as an add-on, or $389 if they want both Sunday Ticket and the popular NFL RedZone channel.

If you don't have YouTube TV, which is Google's $73 per month streaming TV service (and gets you access to local CBS, Fox and NBC feeds for watching Sunday games in your area, as well as ESPN for Monday Night Football), NFL Sunday Ticket will run $449 for the season or $489 for a bundle with RedZone through YouTube's Primetime Channels.

As part of a promotion that runs until June 6, the streamer will be offering a $100 discount on Sunday Ticket to those who sign up early. That would bring the price down to as low as $249 for the season for YouTube TV subscribers ($289 for the RedZone bundle) or $349 for nonsubscribers ($389 for the bundle).

YouTube says that it will allow for up to two concurrent streams of Sunday Ticket, useful for family members taking advantage of YouTube TV's family feature or those who split a YouTube TV subscription. Unlike DirecTV, which had the rights to Sunday Ticket since 1994, YouTube did not detail any discounts for college students.

Google-owned YouTube acquired the Sunday Ticket rights last December and is reportedly paying nearly $2 billion per year to be the exclusive home of all out-of-market Sunday NFL games.

DirecTV previously was paying over $1.5 billion per year for Sunday Ticket in the latter years of its most recent deal with the league. It priced its consumer offering at around $300 for the base Sunday Ticket package or $400 for a "Max" version that included a DirecTV-specific version of RedZone and allowed for multiple streams. Both packages were often on top of a required satellite TV subscription.