David Katzmaier/CNET

Deciding to cut the cable TV cord doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite channels. You can stream them live, including sports like the NFL and MLB, as well as live news from CNN, Fox News, MSNBC or your local TV station. One way to watch live shows without cable is to connect an antenna, but your channel selection will be relatively small. If you want more options you should check out a live TV streaming service. They deliver numerous familiar live channels, features like cloud DVRs and the ability to watch not only on TVs but also on phones, tablets and computers -- all with no cable box or contract required.

Six major services are available today: AT&T's DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now and DirecTV Now), Google's YouTube TV, Disney's Hulu Plus Live TV, Dish Network's Sling TV, FuboTV and Philo. Our full live-TV streaming guide has all the details about prices and features of the various services, but really, it's all about the channels.

The big chart: Top 100 channels compared (updated Oct. 5, 2021)

The main difference between the services is their channel lineups. All of them offer different slates of channels for various prices. 

Below you'll find a chart that shows the top 100 channels across all six services. There are actually seven listed because Sling TV has two different "base" tiers, Orange and Blue. And if you're wondering, I chose which "top" channels made the cut. Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN and Universal HD. The most recent addition to the list is TeenNick, which replaces the Olympics Channel.

This article is updated periodically as channel packages, prices and other information changes. For example, in October YouTube TV renewed a deal to keep NBC channels; in September AT&T spun off AT&T TV as DirecTV Stream; in late July Hulu added NFL Network and RedZone; in June YouTube TV added a 4K option and Philo increased its price to $25; in March T-Mobile closed down TVision and FuboTV increased its base price to $65; and in January Sling TV raised its price to $35. Those changes are reflected in the chart below.

Some more stuff to know about the chart: 

  • Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.
  • No = The channel isn't available at all on that service. 
  • $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.
  • Regional sports networks -- local channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams -- are not listed. DirecTV Stream's $85 tier has the most RSNs by far, but a few are available on other services.
  • ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city and availability of these local channels varies per service
  • PBS is only currently available on YouTube TV, although DirecTV Stream will also add local PBS stations starting later in 2021. 
  • The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.
  • Overwhelmed? An easier-to-understand Google Spreadsheet is here.

PHILO VS. SLING TV VS. FUBO VS. HULU VS. YOUTUBE TV VS. DIRECTV STREAM: Top 100 channels compared

Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
Total channels: 42 25 37 59 72 78 62
ABC No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
CBS No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
NBC No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
PBS No No No No No Yes No
CW No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
MyNetworkTV No No No No Yes Yes Yes
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
A&E Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
ACC Network No $ No $ Yes Yes $
Accuweather Yes No No Yes No No Yes
AMC Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Animal Planet Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
BBC America Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
BBC World News Yes $ $ $ No Yes $
BET Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Big Ten Network No No $ Yes Yes Yes $
Bloomberg TV Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
Boomerang No $ $ No Yes No Yes
Bravo No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
Cartoon Network No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
CBS Sports Network No No No Yes Yes Yes $
Cheddar Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $
Cinemax No No No No $ $ $
CMT Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
CNBC No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
CNN No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
Comedy Central Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Cooking Channel Yes $ $ $ $ No $
Destination America Yes $ $ $ $ No $
Discovery Channel Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disney Channel No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disney Junior No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Disney XD No $ No Yes Yes Yes Yes
DIY Yes $ $ $ $ No $
E! No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
EPIX $ $ $ No No $ $
ESPN No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
ESPN 2 No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
ESPNEWS No $ No $ Yes Yes $
ESPNU No $ No $ Yes Yes $
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
Food Network Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox Business No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox News No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox Sports 1 No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Fox Sports 2 No No $ Yes Yes Yes $
Freeform No Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
FX No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
FX Movies No No $ $ Yes Yes $
FXX No No $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
FYI Yes $ $ No Yes No $
Golf Channel No No $ Yes Yes Yes $
Hallmark Yes $ $ Yes No No Yes
HBO/HBO Max No No No No $ $ $
HGTV Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
History Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
HLN No $ Yes No Yes Yes Yes
IFC Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Investigation Discovery Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Lifetime Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
Lifetime Movie Network Yes $ $ No Yes No $
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
MLB Network No $ $ $ No Yes $
Motor Trend Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes
MSNBC No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
MTV Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
MTV2 Yes $ $ $ $ Yes Yes
National Geographic No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Nat Geo Wild No No $ $ Yes Yes $
NBA TV No $ $ $ No Yes $
NBC Sports Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
NFL Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes No
NFL Red Zone No No $ $ $ $ No
NHL Network No $ $ $ No No $
Nickelodeon Yes No No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Nick Jr. Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $
Nicktoons Yes $ $ $ $ Yes $
OWN Yes No No Yes No Yes $
Oxygen No No $ Yes Yes Yes $
Paramount Network Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Science Yes $ $ $ $ No $
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)
SEC Network No $ No $ Yes Yes $
Showtime No $ $ $ $ $ $
Smithsonian No No No Yes Yes Yes $
Starz $ $ $ $ $ $ $
Sundance TV Yes $ $ Yes No Yes Yes
Syfy No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Tastemade Yes $ $ Yes No Yes $
TBS No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
TCM No $ $ No Yes Yes Yes
TeenNick Yes $ $ $ $ Yes Yes
Telemundo No No No Yes Yes Yes $
Tennis Channel No $ $ $ No No $
TLC Yes No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
TNT No Yes Yes No Yes Yes Yes
Travel Channel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes $
TruTV No $ Yes No Yes Yes Yes
TV Land Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
USA Network No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
VH1 Yes $ $ Yes Yes Yes Yes
Vice Yes Yes Yes No Yes No Yes
WE tv Yes $ $ Yes No Yes Yes
Channel Philo ($25) Sling Orange ($35) Sling Blue ($35) FuboTV ($65) Hulu with Live TV ($65) YouTube TV ($65) DirecTV Stream ($70)