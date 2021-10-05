David Katzmaier/CNET

Deciding to cut the cable TV cord doesn't mean you have to give up your favorite channels. You can stream them live, including sports like the NFL and MLB, as well as live news from CNN, Fox News, MSNBC or your local TV station. One way to watch live shows without cable is to connect an antenna, but your channel selection will be relatively small. If you want more options you should check out a live TV streaming service. They deliver numerous familiar live channels, features like cloud DVRs and the ability to watch not only on TVs but also on phones, tablets and computers -- all with no cable box or contract required.

Six major services are available today: AT&T's DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV, AT&T TV Now and DirecTV Now), Google's YouTube TV, Disney's Hulu Plus Live TV, Dish Network's Sling TV, FuboTV and Philo. Our full live-TV streaming guide has all the details about prices and features of the various services, but really, it's all about the channels.

The big chart: Top 100 channels compared (updated Oct. 5, 2021)

The main difference between the services is their channel lineups. All of them offer different slates of channels for various prices.

Below you'll find a chart that shows the top 100 channels across all six services. There are actually seven listed because Sling TV has two different "base" tiers, Orange and Blue. And if you're wondering, I chose which "top" channels made the cut. Sorry, AXS TV, Discovery Life, GSN and Universal HD. The most recent addition to the list is TeenNick, which replaces the Olympics Channel.

This article is updated periodically as channel packages, prices and other information changes. For example, in October YouTube TV renewed a deal to keep NBC channels; in September AT&T spun off AT&T TV as DirecTV Stream; in late July Hulu added NFL Network and RedZone; in June YouTube TV added a 4K option and Philo increased its price to $25; in March T-Mobile closed down TVision and FuboTV increased its base price to $65; and in January Sling TV raised its price to $35. Those changes are reflected in the chart below.

Some more stuff to know about the chart:

Yes = The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name.



= The channel is available on the cheapest pricing tier. That price is listed next to the service's name. No = The channel isn't available at all on that service.



= The channel isn't available at all on that service. $ = The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on.



= The channel is available for an extra fee, either a la carte or as part of a more expensive package or add-on. Regional sports networks -- local channels devoted to showing regular-season games of particular pro baseball, basketball and hockey teams -- are not listed. DirecTV Stream's $85 tier a few are available



ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, MyNetworkTV and The CW networks are not available in every city and availability of these local channels varies per service



PBS is only currently available on YouTube TV, although DirecTV Stream will also add local PBS stations

The chart columns are arranged in order of price, so if you can't see everything you want, try scrolling right.

Overwhelmed? An easier-to-understand Google Spreadsheet is here.