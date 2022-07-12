YouTube TV Eclipses 5 Million Subscribers

YouTube TV just hit 5 million subscribers, YouTube announced Tuesday, including paying members and accounts on a free trial.

The announcement solidifies YouTube TV's leadership in the live television streaming market, a segment that surged about eight years ago but has since struggled with sluggish growth. Live-channel services like YouTube TV were once seen as the natural successor to expensive cable and satellite subscriptions for "cordcutters." But TV customers have instead gravitated to cheaper, on-demand streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max, while most live-channel services have only grown more expensive.

Read more: Best Live TV Streaming Service for Cord-Cutters in 2022

YouTube TV's number of subscribers beats the 4.1 million subscribers of rival Hulu Live as of April 2. Other competitors include Dish Network-owned Sling TV, which was at 2.25 million members at the end of March, and Fubo TV, which has around 1.06 million subscribers.

YouTube launched its live TV platform five years ago and is now available with 100-plus channels, unlimited cloud DVR space, Spanish language content offering and a family plan.

Along with the 5 million subscriber announcement came a top five list of the most DVR'd shows (with Yellowstone at No. 1) and the top series on the platform (Friends being No. 1).