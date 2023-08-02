X
YouTube TV Bundle Now Available for WOW Internet Customers

Get a discount when you bundle the streaming service.

YouTube TV logo on a phone

YouTube TV is WOW's live TV streaming service of choice.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

WOW's home broadband internet service is now providing its customers with access to YouTube TV, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. A subscription for the live TV streaming service can be purchased when bundled with one of WOW's five internet packages. And it comes with a one-year, $10 discount.

New and existing WOW customers who currently do not have YouTube TV can sign up for the bundle deal, but you may not be eligible for the discount if you have a Google account that is connected or was previously used for YouTube TV service. WOW's bundle packages range from $83 to $158 per month, and the service is available in six states: Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida.

YouTube TV -- along with Hulu Live -- is a popular option among cord-cutters and typically costs $73 a month for the basic plan to access more than 100 channels. You can have up to six accounts on your subscription and it has cloud DVR, three simultaneous streams and according to our CNET editors, it offers the best channel lineup. While local TV networks such as ABC, CBS and NBC are included with the platform, you also have the option to pay for add-ons like the exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket, Spanish-language packages or premium cable networks. 

Learn more about our coverage on the best internet providers, YouTube TV's Multiview feature and the best live tv streaming services.

