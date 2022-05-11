YouTube TV Adds Two Spanish-Language Subscription Plans

Cord-cutters have some new options in the world of live TV streaming. In a blog post shared on Tuesday, YouTube TV announced the expansion of its Spanish-language offerings with two new plans. Subscribers can now opt for the Spanish Plan or Spanish Plus.

With the standalone Spanish Plan, members can sign up to watch TV shows and films that air solely in Spanish. The plan costs $35 per month and features content from networks such as Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes, Cine Latino, Discovery en Español, EstrellaTV, Nat Geo Mundo, Cine Sony and Cine Mexicano. Viewers are not required to have a basic YouTube TV account to sign up for this service. In honor of the launch, users can receive a discounted rate of $25 a month for the first six months.

The Spanish Plus option is an add-on for YouTube TV members who want to include Spanish-language content in their lineup. It runs $15 a month and provides access to over 25 channels. For a limited time, Spanish Plus is available for $10 monthly for new users. After six months, the price increases to $15.

Now introducing... our new Spanish Plan! 👏🏾👏🏻🔊👏🏼👏🏿



28+ Spanish channels of live sports, news, telenovelas & more at $24.99/mo for the first 6 months ($34.99/mo after). Tag @ the first person who needs to know. ⬇️ https://t.co/68JUTU6MiO pic.twitter.com/ctIZgpuf1S — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 10, 2022

YouTube TV's base plan offers more than 85 live channels and costs $65 a month. The streaming service also includes DVR in its basic package, and is CNET's Editors' Choice for live TV. Though the platform previously added Spanish-language networks like Telemundo, Univision and Universo to its base package, the addition of these new subscription plans has been on the horizon. For a full list of channels available for the Spanish Plan and Spanish Plus, visit this YouTube TV support page.