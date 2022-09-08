YouTube to Add Quizzes, Ad-Free Video Player in Education Push

Waiting to be able to hit the "skip ad" button on YouTube has become a ubiquitous experience -- but that's about to change for select educational content on the video platform.

YouTube announced Thursday a host of new tools for learners and creators on the platform, including an ad-free video player for educational content. YouTube is partnering with a handful of established US edtech companies in the initial roll out of this feature, including Edpuzzle, Purdue University and Purdue Global.

"Everyday, teachers and students across the globe are using YouTube to learn, and YouTube Player for Education will help further learning in educational settings by allowing students to engage with new subjects distraction-free," said Quim Sabrià, CEO and co-founder of EDpuzzle.

Along with the ad-free player, YouTube said qualified creators will be able to offer free and paid courses on the platform in 2023. This will bolster education on the platform and help provide viewers with "in-depth, structured learning," according to the blog post. Choosing a paid course will give you an ad-free experience and will let you play the video in the background.

As part of this rollout, YouTube is also introducing quizzes to the platform, supporting interactivity between creators and viewers by enabling creators to create short quizzes to help viewers test their knowledge.

"For example, a math creator who recently posted a series on algebra can create a Quiz on the Community tab to ask their viewers a question related to a concept taught in their latest video," YouTube stated on its blog.

Courses will arrive first in the US and South Korea in beta before expanding to more countries, YouTube said. Quizzes will roll out in the coming months, with all creators who have a Community tab gaining access next year.