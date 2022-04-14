YouTube Shorts Rolls Out Ability to Sample Other Videos, Like TikTok

James Martin/CNET

YouTube is updating a feature of Shorts, the video giant's competitor to TikTok, that lets creators "remix" segments from other Shorts or YouTube video into their own posts. After introducing the ability for Shorts to sample audio from other videos, YouTube is starting to roll out the ability to sample a short video segment of any eligible YouTube video.

Videos that are ineligible are any for which the original creator has opted out of the feature, as well as any that are out of bounds because of privacy settings or copyright ownership.

YouTube is the world's biggest online video source, with more than 2 billion monthly users. With Shorts, Google's massive video site is trying to tap into the sensation around TikTok, the social video app owned by Chinese company Bytedance.