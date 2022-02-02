YouTube is changing its look on mobile for easier access to comment and share buttons

Screenshot/CNET

YouTube has revamped the full-screen interface on its mobile app, making it easier for people to comment on and share what they're watching by giving direct access to those buttons.

The updates began rolling out on both Android and iOS devices this week, according to YouTube head of product communications Mariana de Felice. They include the ability to like, dislike, share and add videos to playlists and view comments, all while in full-screen mode.

Previously, you had to swipe up on the "more videos" section of the screen to reach those options.

YouTube has a new Video Player UI on mobile devices now (being rolled out on both Android & iOS devices), with direct access to buttons like Like/Dislike, Sharing, and Comments. #YouTube pic.twitter.com/lbfVk8ksTu — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 1, 2022

Another feature of the new interface: Suggested videos are now tucked away in a collapsible box.

The dislike button no longer indicates how many people have voted down a given video, a change YouTube began testing last year.

Earlier this month, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said the public dislike counter was often abused, "which means it's not always an accurate way to select videos to watch."

While automatic, the changeover is being released gradually and isn't available to all users yet.

In addition, the makeover is only for landscape mode: The user experience in portrait mode remains the same.