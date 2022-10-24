YouTube App Gets Pinch-to-Zoom, Precise Seeking and Other Updates

YouTube's app is getting a little easier to use. The video platform said Monday in a blog post that you'll now be able to zoom in on videos using pinch-to-zoom. Additionally, viewers will be able to easily find the exact part of a video they want to watch using the new precise seeking feature. Both improvements will be available later today.

Pinch-to-zoom allows you to easily zoom in on a video to see as much detail as possible. Pinching to zoom on iOS and Android will now leave the video zoomed in, even when you remove your fingers.

Precise seeking allows you to quickly find a specific spot in a video. You can access this feature by dragging or swiping up while seeking on a video. The red line of the video's progress will now show thumbnails of the footage below it, so it'll be easier to see the exact location in the video.

Additionally, YouTube will enhance its dark theme to make it even darker. It's also subtly changing the way the app appears in dark mode by adapting the background color of the app to match the current video.

The company will also tweak the user interface in order to minimize distractions. YouTube links in video descriptions will turn into buttons. Actions such as Like, Share and Download have also been reformatted. The Subscribe button will no longer be red but will be high-contrast and easy to find, according to the company.

These new visual enhancements will gradually roll out to YouTube users over the next few weeks.