Your Paramount Plus Subscription Is About to Cost More

The price of your Paramount Plus subscription may rise in June, once the streaming platform integrates with Showtime.

Starting June 27, a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription will cost $12 a month, a $2 increase over the current Paramount Plus premium plan. The company will also raise the price of its ad-supported essential plan, which doesn't include Showtime, from $5 to $6 per month.

The new price for a premium Paramount Plus subscription is on par with the current cost of a Paramount Plus and Showtime bundle, at $12 a month. The price hikes will go into effect for both new and existing subscribers in the US.

"By integrating the Showtime premium and critically acclaimed portfolio with the service's already broad and popular slate, all at a competitive price, we will solidify Paramount Plus as a cornerstone in streaming," Tom Ryan, president of Paramount Streaming, said in a statement.

In January, Paramount announced the integration with Showtime and a month later announced price increases were impending. On Monday, Paramount also said it will nix its Showtime app.

CNET's review of Paramount Plus found "familiar, binge-worthy series and reality shows," alongside a live TV component. It also pointed out the platform's reliance on nostalgia-rich TV, like old Nickelodeon shows, Comedy Central standup performances and popular oldies like Frasier or Spongebob Squarepants. There's plenty of shows for kids as well as major movie releases that arrive on the platform shortly after their theatrical release.

More details on Paramount Plus with Showtime pricing were released a day before Warner Bros. Discovery on Tuesday integrated HBO Max with Discovery Plus, rebranding the streamer to Max. The services are among several streaming platforms competing for customers, with the best choice for you likely coming down to a mix of budget and shows and movies you like best. To help you decide, see CNET's breakdown of the best streaming services of 2023.