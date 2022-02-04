Angela Lang/CNET

Chances are you've been watching a lot of Netflix recently. Subscriptions spiked during the pandemic as we held virtual watch parties to binge Squid Game, You season 3 or Midnight Mass. If you tried a bunch of new shows on Netflix, it's likely some failed to captured your attention. Yet those shows still appear in your Continue Watching list, making it harder to scroll to find the shows you actually do want to binge -- or slow-watch.

Netflix has a feature that allows you to remove those shows from your active viewing profile. The feature is available across all devices, including TVs, laptops, Android phones and tablets, as well as iPhones and other Apple devices. If you're streaming Netflix through Roku, FireTV, or a similar device, follow the instructions for TVs.

To remove a show from the Continue Watching list on your computer:

1. Find the show you want to remove and place your cursor over the tile without opening it.

2. Locate X on the list that appears under the tile's preview. It's next to the thumbs-down icon.

3. Tap Remove From Row.

4. Netflix will prompt you to provide feedback, and then remove the title.

To remove a show from the Continue Watching list on your TV:

1. Find the show or movie you want to remove and click on it.

2. Tap Remove from Continue Watching.

3. If you change your mind and want to undo your remove, click the back arrow.

To remove a show from the Continue Watching list on your phone or tablet:

1. Tap the three dots at the bottom of the tile of the show you want to remove.

2. At the bottom of the list, tap Remove From Row.

3. Tap Remove to remove the title.

That's it! That same three-dot menu is also where you can find more episodes and information, and options for downloading and liking or disliking shows.

