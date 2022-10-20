iOS 16's Edit Text Message Tool Netflix Password Sharing 'Black Adam' Review 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Review Popular Halloween Costumes Sneakers for Horses Worst Cat Breeds McDonald's Boo Buckets: B+
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon

These labels would be applied to certain photos and videos.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Meta
Don't be surprised if you start to see content warnings on Facebook soon.
James Martin/CNET

Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive."

These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos and videos.

Several instances cited by the board where a warning screen should apply are in relation to graphic videos from Sudan that show things like human rights abuses.

Meta did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The oversight board first 20 members were announced in 2020. It currently consists of 23 academics, lawyers and other experts from around the world. 

While the board is indirectly funded by a $130 million Meta trust fund, the company said it will abide by the board's decisions, even when they are in disagreement.

"We are committed to making principled, independent decisions that are binding on Facebook about important pieces of content and by issuing advisory opinions on Facebook's content policies," the board writes.

More Meta News

Now playing: Watch this: Facebook getting an oversight board
4:30