You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon

Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive."

These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos and videos.

Several instances cited by the board where a warning screen should apply are in relation to graphic videos from Sudan that show things like human rights abuses.

Meta did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

The oversight board first 20 members were announced in 2020. It currently consists of 23 academics, lawyers and other experts from around the world.

While the board is indirectly funded by a $130 million Meta trust fund, the company said it will abide by the board's decisions, even when they are in disagreement.

"We are committed to making principled, independent decisions that are binding on Facebook about important pieces of content and by issuing advisory opinions on Facebook's content policies," the board writes.