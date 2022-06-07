You Can Unsend Embarrassing iMessages With the Next iPhone Update

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple's Messages app will offer a new Delete and Edit feature in its upcoming iOS 16, the company said at its WWDC 2022 conference on Monday.

The feature allows you to edit and unsend already-sent iMessages, potentially preventing embarrassing situations. The update also lets you mark threads and individual messages as unread, so you can remember to go back and respond to them later.

A public beta version of iOS 16 will likely arrive over the summer. Apple took the wraps off a host of new features for iOS 16 during the keynote at its annual developers conference. The new features: highly customizable lock screens, an Apple Maps makeover and Safety Check, a feature for people facing domestic violence.

