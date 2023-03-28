You Can Restart Your iPhone With Only Your Voice

Siri has exponentially improved since the early days when you could really only send text messages and place phone calls with your voice. Now Siri can perform more complicated tasks, like remembering where your car is parked or creating location-based reminders. However, there's one recent addition, hidden within iOS 16, that I've wanted to do with my voice for years.

You can finally use Siri to restart your iPhone.

Prior to this feature, the only way to power cycle my device was to do it manually, obviously. It's not a particularly difficult task, but when I'm in a rush, it's nice to use my voice for more involved things.

Thanks to iOS 16, if you ever have any issues and need to quickly reboot your device, you can do it with just your voice. Here's how.

Restart your iPhone using this simple voice command

As long as you have the "Hey Siri" feature enabled, which constantly listens for the two-letter command, you can say the following to restart your iPhone:

First, say "Hey Siri" to activate Siri.

to activate Siri. Next, say "Restart iPhone."

And last, say "Yes" when Siri prompts you to confirm.

Your iPhone will then restart. You'll need to enter your passcode to unlock your screen.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can also use this new feature on the iPad, but you'll need to be running at least iPadOS 16.1.

If you don't have "Hey Siri" enabled, you can go to Settings > Siri & Search and toggle on Listen for "Hey Siri." If you don't want your iPhone listening for this command all the time, you can always just activate Siri by holding down on the side button for a second, although this does defeat the whole hands-free aspect of restarting your iPhone.