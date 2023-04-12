You Can Now Stream Peacock on a Meta VR Headset

If you've been looking to upgrade your experience with the Meta Quest 2 or Quest Pro virtual reality headset, then you may want to check out one of the latest entertainment apps to land in the Meta shop: Peacock TV. The streaming service is now available to download, Meta announced in a blog post on Wednesday. Users in the US and select territories can stream sports, films and TV shows like Poker Face and Yellowstone.

As a perk, new Peacock subscribers with Meta Quest devices can sign up to receive Peacock Premium for free. The limited-time offer is open to Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro owners who are 18 and over and reside in the US, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico or the US Virgin Islands. Those who registered an eligible device by April 11, 2023, can get Peacock Premium for three months at no cost. Those who register eligible Meta VR devices by April 11, 2024, can receive the service free for one year. Qualified users should check their email for details.

Got a free weekend? Binge over 90,000 hours of hit movies 🎥, TV shows 📺, sports 🏈 and more in VR with the @peacock App.



Now available: https://t.co/r2aee3SC10 pic.twitter.com/2wBPy95K0s — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) April 12, 2023

Peacock Premium costs $5 per month for the ad-supported plan and $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus subscription. The latter includes live broadcasts of local NBC news stations and TV series like Chicago Med. The platform houses more than 80,000 hours of content, including Universal movies, WWE, Sunday Night Football and Bravo reality shows.

Meta announced a partnership with NBCUniversal during its Meta Connect event in October. The deal includes Peacock and will bring The Office and other content from studios like Blumhouse to the metaverse. Though this marks the first time Peacock is launching on a VR headset, Meta already offers access to Netflix, Prime Video and Showtime (US only) among its streaming TV options.