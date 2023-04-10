You Can Now Order Domino's From Your Car With Apple CarPlay

On Monday, Domino's Pizza said people could now place an order from their car using Apple CarPlay.

"We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president and chief digital officer, said in a release. "Domino's app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that."

You can order previously ordered items or saved Easy Orders through CarPlay. There's also an option to "Call to Order" which calls your local Domino's and allows you to talk to a customer service representative.

Here's how to place a Domino's order through CarPlay.

1. Download the Domino's Pizza app from the Apple App store.

2. Open the app and log into, or create, your Domino's account.

3. Open the app on CarPlay while in your car.

4. Select "Tap to Order" or "Call to Order."

If you select Tap to Order, your order will be placed at the store listed in your Easy Order or recent order, and it will be either a carryout or delivery order depending on your previous order.

If you select Call to Order, you can place your order at whichever local store you'd prefer, and you can place your order for pickup or delivery.

There might be easier ways to order a pizza, though. If you aren't sure what you want to order, for example, you could just call Domino's directly instead of connecting your phone to CarPlay, opening the app and picking Call to Order, which will then call Domino's for you.

Even more new features for CarPlay could be unveiled soon at Apple's 2023 WWDC event in June. At WWDC 2022, Apple previewed the next-generation of CarPlay, and the company said the first vehicles to feature this revamped CarPlay should be announced later this year.

