You Can Now Listen to Apple Music on Waze Audio Player

Waze said Tuesday that the navigation app has integrated Apple Music into its Waze Audio Player. It's the latest addition to the Waze Audio Player feature, allowing users to access "90 million songs, tens of thousands of curated playlists, Apple Music Radio and more," according to a blog post.

Like with other music integrations on Waze, adding Apple Music enables drivers to access their music and navigation in one place, limiting potential distractions inside the vehicle. Or as the Waze blog puts it, the Apple Music integration is so you can "keep your eyes on the road while enjoying the ride."

Waze didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

More to come.