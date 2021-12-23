You can log out of Facebook remotely from anywhere. Here's how

Angela Lang/CNET

Forget to log out of Facebook at the library, hotel business center or your friend's computer? You're probably sweating bullets wondering if a stranger is already pretending to be you -- posting updates, sending messages and wreaking havoc on your profile.

Leaving your Facebook account logged in on a shared device can lead to some serious privacy issues. Aside from the risk of becoming the victim of an embarrassing prank, you're offering up a wellspring of private information like private photos, videos and messages, as well as contact and payment information, to anyone with access to the shared device.

But did you know you can log out of your Facebook account remotely from any computer or mobile device? The feature can be a real life-saver.

Remote log-out has been around for over a decade, but you might have overlooked it in the app's privacy settings. Here's how to log out of Facebook remotely from any computer or mobile device.

How to log out of Facebook remotely on desktop

Open Facebook in your internet browser.

Click the down arrow next to the notification bell icon in the top right.

Click Settings & privacy.

Click Settings. Click Security and Login in the left panel.

You'll see a list of devices where you're logged into Facebook, as well as the location and time of the last log-in. Click the three vertical dots to the right of any session to log out. If you don't recognize a session, click Not You? and Facebook will guide you through steps to secure your account.

How to log out of Facebook remotely on the mobile app

Open the Facebook app on your phone.

Tap the Menu icon in the bottom right if you have an iPhone, or in the top right if you're using Android.

Tap the Gear icon.

Tap Password and Security.

You'll see a list of devices where you're logged in, along with the time and location of the most recent login. Tap See all to view the entire list and tap the three vertical dots to log out. If you don't recognize a session, you can tap Secure Account to have Facebook guide you through the steps to secure your account.

Whether or not you logged out of any sessions, it's a good practice to check your account activity, messages and privacy settings for any suspicious activity.

For more information, check out how to take control of your privacy online with the Off-Facebook Activity tool. And if you've decided to move on, we'll show you how to delete your Facebook account permanently.