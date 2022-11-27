You Can Get Peacock Premium for $1 a Month With This Cyber Monday Sale (Save $48)

With Cyber Monday on the horizon, NBC is offering a sweet deal on Peacock subscriptions: 12 months of premium tier for $12. The service usually costs $5 a month, which saves you $48 a year. That means you can watch all 64 games of the 2022 World Cup live -- in Spanish -- plus Sunday night football games and the entire Peacock library for just a fraction of the yearly cost.

The "limited time" offer, as spotted by GameSpot, is currently available to new members or existing Free tier users (though not Peacock Premium or Premium Plus subscribers). To sign up, follow the link below and use the code SAVEBIG.

While Peacock offers a free tier with a bunch of shows and films, you will need to pony up extra to watch exclusive content. For instance, the service recently added one of the best sci-fi horror films of 2022, Jordan Peele's Nope. You'll also find Premier League matches, Yellowstone, WWE, The Office and movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru behind the paywall.