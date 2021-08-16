Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous social media app, is back

Screenshot by CNET

Yik Yak, the free, anonymous social media app, has returned to the Apple App Store after a four-year hiatus. For now, Yik Yak is only available for iPhone in the US, but the app plans to expand its availability, according to a Monday tweet from the company.

Released in 2013 and shuttered in 2017, Yik Yak allows users to create and view discussion threads -- or "yaks"-- within a five-mile radius while remaining anonymous. The other users in your five-mile radius are considered your "herd." As with Reddit, you can vote content up or down, with results ranked on the Hot Feed every 24 hours.

Yik Yak's anonymous format lead to accusations of cyber harassment, threats, bullying and discriminatory speech, as well as bomb and gun violence, according to a 2017 report from The New York Times.

The website for Yik Yak now sports sections titled Community Guardrails, Mental Health Resources and Stay Safe Resources. If, for example, you see content that doesn't meet the Community Guardrail standards, you can downvote and report it, according to the page.

CNET reached out to Yik Yak for comment and we'll update this story when we hear back.