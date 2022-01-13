Yes, you can turn off Find My iPhone. When and how to do it

Jason Cipriani/CNET

If you got a shiny new Apple device over the holidays and almost immediately misplaced it, I'm not judging. Apple isn't either. Your iPhone has a convenient feature called the Find My network, which helps you track down your phone if it goes missing. The Find My feature also lets you keep tabs on other devices in and out of the Apple ecosystem, which makes it a nice gift for those of us with a few too many things to keep track of.

Brett Pearce/CNET

However, there are some situations where you should turn off Find My iPhone. The most common scenario is when you're selling, trading in or otherwise saying goodbye to your iPhone -- which you might do if you've just gotten a new phone. Doing so removes the phone from the list of devices associated with your account and prevents new owners from being able to access information about you.

You should also turn the feature off if you need to send your iPhone in for service, according to Apple's support page.

Fortunately, Apple makes it easy to turn off Find My iPhone. The steps vary depending on the operating system you're using, but you only need a few steps to flip that switch. Here's what you need to know.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

How do I turn off Find My iPhone (on iOS 13 or later)?

1. Open up the Settings menu.

2. Select your name at the top of the menu. Then select the Find My option.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

3. At the top of the next page, Tap Find My iPhone, and toggle the Find My iPhone setting off. You can also toggle off the Find My network, and the Send Last Location option (which automatically sends the location of your phone to Apple when the battery is critically low).

Adam Benjamin/CNET

4. Enter your Apple ID password. and select Turn Off.

Adam Benjamin/CNET

How do I turn off Find My iPhone (on iOS 12 or earlier)?

1. Go to the Settings menu.

2. At the top of the menu, tap on your name.

3. Navigate to the iCloud menu, and enter your password.

4. Choose Turn Off to disable Find my iPhone.

For more, check out how to download iOS 15 on your iPhone, and how to FaceTime between iPhone and Android.