Yes, Netflix Still Mails DVDs. Here's Why You Should Care

Netflix has thousands of movies and series for you to explore, like Dahmer and Breaking Bad, but after you've seen all the popular TV shows and latest movies that the streaming service has to offers, it can unfortunately feel like there's nothing else good to watch.

Well, maybe you're not looking hard enough.

Hidden deep within Netflix's settings lies a feature from the streaming service's past life, that lets you watch movies just recently released in theaters and TV shows that aren't usually available on Netflix -- for an extra cost.

And it involves DVDs.

Wait a minute. Netflix still sends DVDs in the mail?

Yes, that's right, you can still order DVDs from Netflix. As long as you have a DVD player or a compatible gaming console, you can order DVDs from Netflix to watch movies that are still playing in the theater, like Jurassic Park: Dominion, hard-to-find classics like The Godfather trilogy and TV shows from other streaming services, like Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

What are some movies and TV shows that are only on DVD at Netflix?

The range of video available on DVDs from Netflix includes new movie releases, classic hit TV shows, old Oscar winners, classic horror films and almost any other genre you can imagine.

Below is a small list of content you can currently order from Netflix on DVD only:

Check out more new releases and other collections at Netflix's dedicated DVD website.

How do I order DVDs from Netflix?

Before you can order a DVD, you first need to have a paid Netflix subscription, which includes all of the streaming content. The DVD rental option exists only as an add-on to a general Netflix subscription -- you cannot pay for it as a standalone service.

Currently, Netflix starts at $10 for the basic streaming option for standard definition streaming (480p) on one device at a time.

If you already have a Netflix streaming subscription, it's pretty simple to add the DVD plan, although you cannot do it through the Netflix app. Instead, using the web browser of your choice on your computer:

1. Go to the Netflix website.

2. Log in to your account and select your profile.

3. Hover the mouse over your profile icon on the top right.

4. Click Account > Add DVD Plan.

Alternatively, you can go to the dedicated Netflix DVD website and click the red Add DVDs button.

You then have three DVD plans to choose from:

Basic ($10 per month): 1 DVD at a time, with unlimited DVDs per month

($10 per month): 1 DVD at a time, with unlimited DVDs per month Standard ($15 per month): 2 DVDs at a time, with unlimited DVDs per month

($15 per month): 2 DVDs at a time, with unlimited DVDs per month Premium ($20 per month): 3 DVDs at a time, with unlimited DVDs per month

Once you've added the DVD plan, you can create a list of movies and shows, and Netflix will send you the DVDs in the order you've selected. When you're finished with a DVD, place it in a prepaid envelope and drop it in the mail. After Netflix is notified that your old disc is heading back, your next DVD will ship out.

The DVD plan also includes Blu-ray discs.

Is the Netflix DVD add-on worth the money?

