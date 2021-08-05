Yelp update lets restaurants tell you if proof of vaccination is required

Chris Goodney, Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Thursday, Yelp added new ways for restaurants and other businesses to tell customers about their COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The reviews site is offering free attributes that businesses can add to their Yelp profile page to let customers know whether "proof of vaccination" is required and if "all staff [are] fully vaccinated."

With the continued spread of the delta variant, many businesses and cities are putting measures in place in order to protect employees and communities as places continue to reopen. Earlier this week, New York City said proof of vaccination will be required for people taking part in indoor activities, such as going to restaurants, gyms and theaters.

Yelp also said it's prepared to help businesses that may experience backlash due to their vaccination requirements, saying it'll monitor pages that activate these attributes.

The company noted that it's seen a rise in reviews focused on people's stance on COVID vaccines rather than their actual experience with a business -- sometimes resulting in "review bombing" if the business gained public attention.

Since January, the company has placed more than 100 "unusual activity alerts" on pages related to these incidents and has removed nearly 4,500 reviews for violating its content policies, Yelp said.

Restaurants and other businesses aren't required to include these attributes in their Yelp profile.