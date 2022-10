Yankees vs. Astros Livestream: How to Watch the ALCS Online Today on TBS

The 2022 MLB playoffs are rolling along. Tuesday saw the Yankees advance past the Guardians in the last remaining Division Series game as well as the start of the NLCS between the Phillies and the Padres. It was the first time in MLB history that two playoff rounds overlapped.

Wednesday will continue the streak of two playoff games on the same day when the Phillies and Padres play Game 2 of their series this afternoon and the Yankees take on the Astros yet again in the ALCS tonight. It is the sixth straight ALCS appearance for Houston and the third time they will face New York. The Astros beat the Yankees 4-3 in the 2017 best-of-seven series and 4-2 in 2019. The 2017 matchup, however, remains controversial as it was later revealed that the Astros were cheating during that playoff run which culminated in a World Series championship.

Needless to say, this has all the makings of an exciting slate of games. Game 1 in Houston is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT) on Wednesday on TBS.

What's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series?

The Astros beat the Mariners and the Yankees beat the Guardians in their respective ALDS matchups. The Astros are the top seed in the American League and have home-field advantage for this best-of-seven series.

Here's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series. All games will air on TBS.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

This round of American League playoffs (the ALCS) will be on TBS, while the National League (the NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.