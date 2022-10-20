Flying Car for 2025 Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta iFixit's Pixel Watch Teardown Best Places to Buy Glasses Online Adderall Shortage Popular Halloween Costumes Liz Truss vs. Lettuce Worst Cat Breeds
Yankees vs. Astros Livestream: How to Watch Game 2 of the ALCS Online Today on TBS

The Yankees and Astros are once again battling in the ALCS.

The 2022 MLB playoffs are rolling along. Tuesday saw the Yankees advance past the Guardians in the last remaining Division Series game as well as the start of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the Padres. It was the first time in MLB history that two playoff rounds overlapped. Wednesday saw the Padres even up the series with Philadelphia while the Astros, playing in their sixth straight American League Championship Series, took down the Yankees in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series. 

Thursday has just one game on the MLB docket, Game 2 of the Yankees-Astros matchup in Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT) on Thursday on TBS.

Jose Altuve of the Astros in training gear

Jose Altuve and the Astros are again taking on the Yankees in the ALCS.

 Bob Levey/Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series?

The Astros beat the Mariners and the Yankees beat the Guardians in their respective Division Series matchups. The Astros are the top seed in the American League and have home-field advantage for this best-of-seven series. 

Here's the schedule for the Yankees-Astros series. All games will air on TBS. 

  • Game 1: Astros won 4-2
  • Game 2: Yankees at Astros, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT)
  • Game 3: Astros at Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT)
  • Game 4: Astros at Yankees, Sunday, Oct. 23 at 7:07 p.m. ET (4:07 p.m. PT) 
  • Game 5 (if necessary): Astros at Yankees, Monday, Oct. 24 at 4:07 p.m. ET (1:07 p.m. PT) 
  • Game 6 (if necessary): Yankees at Astros, Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6:07 p.m. ET (3:07 p.m. PT) 
  • Game 7 (if necessary: Yankees at Astros, Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7:37 p.m. ET (4:37 p.m. PT) 

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

This round of American League playoffs (the ALCS) will be on TBS, while the National League (the NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. 

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV

Carries every channel for every playoff game

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries every channel for every playoff game

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu with Live TV

DirecTV Stream

Carries every channel for every playoff game

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

Sling TV Blue

Carries TBS and FS1, plus Fox in limited areas

Sling's $35-a-month Blue package offers Fox, FS1 and TBS, but carries Fox in only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

See at Sling TV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.