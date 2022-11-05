Rocket Plummets to Earth Twitter-Musk Updates Netflix's Cheaper Plan Downsides Black Friday Ad Scans Best Laptops Why I Switched to iPhone Hisense U8H Google TV Review Nest Thermostats, Compared
Tech Services & Software

World Series 2022 Livestream: How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 6 Today

The Fall Classic could end tonight in Houston, and you don't need cable to watch.

Matt Elliott
After taking two of three games in Philadelphia, the Houston Astros return home only one win away from a World Series championship. The Astros beat the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 behind a strong start by Justin Verlander, timely hitting by rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña and an incredible leaping catch against the wall in the ninth inning by centerfielder Chas McCormick. Game 6 is set for Saturday. The Phillies will send ace Zack Wheeler to the mound opposite lefty Framber Valdez. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper adjusts his gloves

Bryce Harper and the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series today.

 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Here's how you can watch every pitch of the World Series on live TV streaming services.

What's the TV schedule for the World Series?

The Astros lead the series three games to two. After playing the last three games in Philly, the teams now head back to Houston for the conclusion of the 2022 World Series. Every game will be shown on Fox. (All times ET.)

What channels do I need to watch the World Series?

Just Fox. Every game of the World Series will be shown on Fox.

How can I watch the World Series without cable?

All five major live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. 

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV

Carries Fox for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Fox for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries Fox for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV

Carries Fox for $70 a month

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling TV

Carries Fox in limited areas for $40 a month

Sling's $40-a-month Blue package offers Fox but only a handful of areas. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.