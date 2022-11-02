World Series 2022 Livestream: How to Watch Phillies vs. Astros Game 4 Today

Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies are in the midst of a magical run. After dispatching the Cardinals, Braves and Padres to reach the 2022 MLB World Series, the lowest-seeded team in the National League has a two-games-to-one lead over the heavily favored Houston Astros. The Phillies took one of two games in Houston and returned home for Game 3 where they slugged five home runs en route to a 7-0 win on Tuesday. Game 4 is tonight. The Astros will send ace Justin Verlander to the hill, and the Phillies will counter with Noah Syndergaard. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET (5:03 p.m. PT) on Fox.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Here's how you can watch every pitch of the World Series on live TV streaming services.

What's the TV schedule for the World Series?

The next two games of the best-of-seven series will be in Philly and the last two, if necessary, will be back in Houston. Every game will be shown on Fox. (All times ET.)

Game 1: Phillies won 6-5

Phillies won 6-5 Game 2: Astros won 5-2

Astros won 5-2 Game 3: Phillies won 7-0

Phillies won 7-0 Game 4: Astros at Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:03 p.m.

Astros at Phillies on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8:03 p.m. Game 5: Astros at Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m.

Astros at Phillies on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8:03 p.m. Game 6: Phillies at Astros on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Phillies at Astros on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8:03 p.m. (if necessary) Game 7: Phillies at Astros on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 8:03 p.m. (if necessary)

What channels do I need to watch the World Series?

Just Fox. Every game of the World Series will be shown on Fox.

How can I watch the World Series without cable?

All five major live TV streaming services carry Fox, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

FuboTV's Family plan costs $70 a month and includes Fox. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.