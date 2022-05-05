World Password Day Deals: Protect Yourself Online for Less Now

It's difficult enough to come up with a secure password, let alone remember it. Add in several unique ones for all the different things you have to log into, and it's enough to make your head spin. And despite the industry's promise of a no-password future, today's users still need a way to handle their dozens of login options. Don't worry, though. Today is World Password Day, and below, we've rounded up a few deals to help you stay safe out there.

Protect yourself against hacking and identity theft, keep track of important documents like insurance cards and memberships, simplify online shopping and always have your password on hand when you need it. These and other great features are just a few clicks away. Check out the available discounts and find the right fit for you and your family or business. Because with a good password manager, keeping track of your passwords is about to be as easy as 1234567.

Sarah Tew/CNET With a Premium plan from LastPass, you'll get unlimited password storage, the ability to access your account on any device, and generate and auto-fill strong passwords. You'll also get one-to-many sharing, 1GB encrypted file storage, a security dashboard, priority tech support, Dark web monitoring and more. You can get a Premium plan for $2.40/month (billed annually at $28.80). Or for $3.20/month ($38.40, billed annually) you can get the Families plan. With Families, you'll get everything included in the Premium plan, plus six individual, encrypted vaults, individual encrypted storages, personal security dashboards and notifications, a family manager dashboard and more.



Businesses can also take advantage of this LastPass deal. For just $4.80/month ($57.60/year, billed annually), you'll be able to host an unlimited amount of users with a vault for every user. You'll get shared folders, a zero-knowledge security model, security dashboard, Dark web monitoring and 3 SSO apps with MFA. You'll also be able to take advantage of LastPass Families for employees, over 1,200 pre-integrated SSO apps, over 100 customizable policies and customizable user management. And if you want the advanced SSO and MFA add-ons, there is a special bundle right now that includes both along with the Business plan for just $9 per user/month.

1Password If you're looking for a reliable, straight-forward family plan, then 1Password Families might be worth your consideration. Five members of your household get access on an unlimited number of devices, and shared vaults make it easier to share, or keep private, whatever they wish to. The cost is $4.99/month, but you can add additional users for $1 each.



This service provides 24/7 customer support, alerts for compromised websites and vulnerable passwords, advanced security with authenticated encryption, PAKE and more. And if you sign up now, you can enjoy a $20 credit towards your 1Password account.