Women's Tour de France 2022: How to Watch, Livestream in the US

The men's Tour De France is over but the women's event, known as the Tour de France Femmes, is underway now. The cycling race was held once in 1955, then again from 1984 through 1989, before finally being revived this year. American Marianne Martin won the first official version, in 1984, when it was an 18-day race held at the same time as the men's tour.

The 2022 version of the women's race runs over eight days. It began in Paris at the end of the men's race and encompasses hilly, flat and mountain stages over a 639 mile course. A total 144 racers from 24 teams are competing. The tour's official web site lists the route, the winners of each stage, the current overall leader and more.

Streaming service Peacock, which is owned by NBC, is carrying the Tour de France Femmes live. Here's what you need to know.

What is the Tour de France Femmes schedule?

The race started July 24 and runs every day through the end of the month. Here's the remaining schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, July 28

Stage 5: 8:15 a.m. on Peacock

Friday, July 29

Stage 6: 8:15 a.m. on Peacock

Saturday, July 30

Stage 7: 9:20 a.m. on Peacock

Sunday, July 31

Stage 8: 9:20 a.m. on Peacock, CNBC

NBC says all eight stages will be carried live on Peacock, and that CNBC will carry "additional encore coverage."

How can I watch the tour live on TV?

You'll need a subscription to Peacock Premium, which costs $5 per month (although Comcast subscribers with X1 and Xfinity Flex get access to Peacock Premium for free.) The free, non-Premium version of Peacock doesn't include the Tour de France Femmes.