Wolves vs. Luton Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

It's win or bust territory for relegation-threatened Luton as they head to Molineux on Saturday to take on midtable Wolves.

Currently in 18th position in the table, Luton's underdog spirit could yet see them pull clear of the drop, but much will depend on how they respond to last weekend's crushing 5-1 defeat at home to Brentford.

Wolves have arguably overachieved this term under coach Gary O'Neil, but they come into this clash looking to arrest a run of seven winless matches across all competitions.

Wolves' season has been marked out as one blighted by controversial VAR decisions, with the reverse fixture for this game back in September no exception. That match saw the Hatters given a debatable second-half penalty that helped the newly promoted side gain a 1-1 draw and their first point of the campaign.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

A goal today for Carlton Morris would see him become the first Luton player since Mick Harford in 1984-85 to reach double figures in the top flight. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Luton Town: When and where?



Wolverhampton Wanderers host Luton Town at Molineux on Saturday, April 27. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. BST local time, which is 10 a.m. ET or 7 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 2 a.m. AEST on Sunday, April 28, in Australia.

How to watch the Wolves vs. Luton Town game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Wolves vs. Luton Town in the US

Saturday's Wolves vs. Luton Town match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Can I livestream the Wolves vs. Luton Town game in the UK?

No broadcaster has the rights to show this game live in the UK, due to the traditional Saturday 3 p.m. kickoff blackout, which prohibits matches being shown in the region at that time in order to protect attendances throughout the English football pyramid.

That also means that if you're in the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the game like you normally would at home, thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to a country where the match is being broadcast and go from there.

Livestream the Wolves vs. Luton Town game in Canada

If you want to stream Wolves vs. Luton Town live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Wolves vs. Luton Town game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

