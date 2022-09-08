WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 5 of Sun vs. Sky Tonight

Candace Parker has one more shot to lift her team back into the WNBA Finals. Parker and the Sky lost Game 3 of their semifinals series to the Connecticut Sun, which tied the series at 2-2. Now, both teams are set for a winner-take-all Game 5 tonight at 8 p.m. ET (5. a.m PT) on ESPN 2.

Whichever team comes away victorious will face the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Final. The top-seeded Aces closed out the Seattle Storm in Game 4 Tuesday after a monster game by Chelsea Gray. The loss for the Storm marks the end of the legendary 19-year career of Sue Bird, who plans to retire at the end of the season. She leaves the league with four championships and 13 All-Star appearances in a career played entirely with the Storm.

While Bird can no longer achieve her storybook ending, the Aces are hoping that their season will conclude with their first championship. Will Parker propel the Sky back to the WNBA Final or will the Sun meet the Aces with the WNBA title on the line?

Those looking to follow the drama will need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU to watch every game. We've broken down everything you need to know in order to stream the WNBA playoffs live without cable.

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What does the second round of the playoffs look like?

In a change from previous seasons, all teams played a best-of-three first-round matchup. The winners have now moved on to a best-of-five semifinal, followed by a best-of-five WNBA Final.

Here's the rest of the second-round schedule, with the time in ET:

WNBA semifinal playoff schedule Date and time Matchup Network Thursday, Sept. 8 (8 p.m.) Series tied 2-2 Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, Game 5 ESPN 2

Game 1 of the WNBA Finals begins on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC.

The best options for streaming without cable

The remaining games in the 2022 WNBA playoffs will air on the Disney family of networks, namely ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2. To catch every second on the basketball action, cord-cutters will need to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. Here's how they break down.

You can catch the WNBA playoffs with a subscription to YouTube TV, our favorite live TV streaming service. ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 are all included in the package, which means you'll have all the channels you need in order to watch every second of the action. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV is a little more expensive than YouTube TV, but it also offers all the channels you need to watch the WNBA playoffs. As an added bonus, Hulu Plus Live TV comes with the rest of the Disney Bundle, which includes a subscription to Disney Plus, as well as ESPN Plus. The WNBA playoffs don't air on ESPN Plus, but the service offers a ton of other content for die-hard sports fans. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

Sling TV's $35 Orange plan might be a good choice for casual WNBA fans who don't need to watch every game. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to get access to ESPN and ESPN 2. Sling TV lacks ABC, which could be a problem for fans hoping to catch some of the biggest games. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. Check out which local networks FuboTV offers here. Read our FuboTV review.