WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Wings Tonight

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are in full swing as the best women basketball players on the planet battle for the championship. The Las Vegas Aces eliminated the Phoenix Mercury in decisive fashion on Saturday, winning their second game thanks to strong play by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and A'Ja Wilson.

The Mercury entered the playoffs shorthanded. Star center Brittney Griner remains imprisoned in Russia after being sentenced to nine years in a penal colony on drug-smuggling charges. Griner has appealed her conviction, while talks of a prisoner swap are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird became the oldest player to record a WNBA playoff double-double at 41, as the Storm swept the Washington Mystics. The Aces and the Storm will meet in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs beginning on Sunday.

Just one game remains in the first round. Tonight, Brionna Jones and the Connecticut Sun look to close out the Dallas Wings. Wings superstar Arike Ogunbowale should be back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the series due to an injury. The winner of Game 3 will face Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky in the semifinals on Sunday. Tonight's deciding Game 3 airs at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Those looking to follow the drama will need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU to watch every game. We've broken down everything you need to know in order to stream the WNBA playoffs live without cable.

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What does the first round of the playoffs look like?

In a change from previous seasons, all teams will play in a best-of-three first round matchup. The winners will then move on to a best-of-five semifinal, followed by a best-of-five WNBA Final.

Here's the remaining first round schedule, with the time in ET:

WNBA first round playoff schedule Date and time Matchup Network Wednesday, Aug. 24 (9 p.m) Connecticut Sun at Dallas Wings, Game 3 (series tied 1-1) ESPN

Best options for streaming without cable

The remaining games in the 2022 WNBA playoffs will air on the Disney family of networks, namely ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2. To catch every second on the basketball action, cord-cutters will need to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. Here's how they break down.

You can catch the WNBA playoffs with a subscription to YouTube TV, our favorite live TV streaming service. ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 are all included in the package, which means you'll have all the channels you need in order to watch every second of the action. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV is a little more expensive than YouTube TV, but it also offers all the channels you need to watch the WNBA playoffs. As an added bonus, Hulu Plus Live TV comes with the rest of the Disney Bundle, which includes a subscription to Disney Plus, as well as ESPN Plus. The WNBA playoffs don't air on ESPN Plus, but the service offers a ton of other content for die-hard sports fans. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

Sling TV's $35 Orange plan might be a good choice for casual WNBA fans who don't need to watch every game. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to get access to ESPN and ESPN 2. Sling TV lacks ABC, which could be a problem for fans hoping to catch some of the biggest games. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. Check out which local networks FuboTV offers here. Read our FuboTV review.