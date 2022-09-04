WNBA Playoffs 2022: How to Watch Game 3 of Sun vs. Sky, Aces vs. Storm Today

Candace Parker will not be denied. The superstar's epic performance lifted her Chicago Sky over the Connecticut Sun to tie the WNBA semifinal best-of-five series at 1-1. Now, Parker and the defending champion Sky look to take the lead over Brionna Jones' Sun. Game 3 of their series is today at 1 p.m. ET (10. a.m PT) on ESPN 2.

Meanwhile, A'Ja Wilson's 33 points helped the Las Vegas Aces even the series against Breanna Stewart and the Seattle Storm. Wilson and the top-ranked Aces are hoping to continue their winning ways in the WNBA Playoffs with Game 3 against the Storm set for this afternoon at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on ABC.

Those looking to follow the drama will need access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU to watch every game. We've broken down everything you need to know in order to stream the WNBA playoffs live without cable.

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

What does the second round of the playoffs look like?

In a change from previous seasons, all teams played a best-of-three first-round matchup. The winners have now moved on to a best-of-five semifinal, followed by a best-of-five WNBA Final.

Here's the entire second-round schedule, with all times in ET:

WNBA semifinal playoff schedule Date and time Matchup Network Sunday, Sept. 4 (1 p.m) Series tied 1-1 Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Game 3 ESPN 2 Sunday, Sept. 4 (3 p.m) Series tied 1-1 Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, Game 3 ABC Tuesday, Sept. 6 (8 p.m.) Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Game 4 ESPN 2 Tuesday, Sept. 6 (10 p.m.) Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm, Game 4 ESPN 2 Thursday, Sept. 8 (8 p.m.)* Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky, Game 5 ESPN 2 Thursday, Sept. 8 (10 p.m.)* Seattle Storm at Las Vegas Aces, Game 5 ESPN 2

* if necessary

Best options for streaming without cable

The remaining games in the 2022 WNBA playoffs will air on the Disney family of networks, namely ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2. To catch every second on the basketball action, cord-cutters will need to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. Here's how they break down.

You can catch the WNBA playoffs with a subscription to YouTube TV, our favorite live TV streaming service. ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2 are all included in the package, which means you'll have all the channels you need in order to watch every second of the action. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu Plus Live TV is a little more expensive than YouTube TV, but it also offers all the channels you need to watch the WNBA playoffs. As an added bonus, Hulu Plus Live TV comes with the rest of the Disney Bundle, which includes a subscription to Disney Plus, as well as ESPN Plus. The WNBA playoffs don't air on ESPN Plus, but the service offers a ton of other content for die-hard sports fans. Read our Hulu Plus Live TV review.

Sling TV's $35 Orange plan might be a good choice for casual WNBA fans who don't need to watch every game. This plan is one of the cheapest ways to get access to ESPN and ESPN 2. Sling TV lacks ABC, which could be a problem for fans hoping to catch some of the biggest games. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 per month and includes ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. Check out which local networks FuboTV offers here. Read our FuboTV review.