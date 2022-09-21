Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
Windows 11 Update 2022: How to Download the New Upgrade

Ready to download the new Windows 11 update? We'll walk you through it.

The Lenovo Duet 5i
The new Windows 11 update is here.
Microsoft released the first big upgrade for the Windows 11 operating system on September 20. The update enhances Windows 11 security features, productivity and accessibility tools, as well as gaming features. The update arrived just a couple weeks before the operating system's one-year anniversary

Here's how to bring your device up to speed with the new update: 

1. Open Settings on your laptop or desktop. 

2. Choose Windows Update from the menu on the left-hand side of the screen.

3. You should see an option at the top of the screen that reads (something like) "2022-09 Cumulative Update for Windows 11."

4. Click Install.

5. Next you'll be prompted to restart your device or schedule a restart. If you're ready, click Restart Now.

6. After you computer reboots, you can verify that you've completed the process by clicking Check for Updates.

Completed Windows 11 upgrade

After you've completed your Windows 11 OS upgrade, your device will tell you that you're up to date.

