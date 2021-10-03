Microsoft

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, will start rolling out to compatible PCs on Oct. 5. The OS will sport a number of new features like a fresh design, support for Android apps and improvements to Microsoft Teams.

In addition to features intended to streamline the Windows experience, the new operating system is also bringing some features to help you multitask, whether you're using your device for work, personal purposes or both. With Windows 11 virtual desktops, you can organize different workspaces on one monitor. And Snap Layouts allows you to structure your screen for maximum multitasking.



Multiple virtual desktops

No longer do you need a separate monitor to expand your digital workspace. Having multiple desktops on Windows 11 eliminates the hassle of clicking through minimized windows and tabs. Instead, you can create separate virtual desktops. So if you wanted, you could make separate desktops for work, school and personal use, for example -- and customize their backgrounds.

The feature is similar to the MacOS virtual desktop feature. If you scroll over Task View on the Taskbar or hit the Windows key plus Tab, you'll see all of your existing desktops that you can toggle between, or you can create a new one.

Snap Layouts on Windows 11

Snap Layouts -- another new feature coming to Windows 11 -- lets you better organize apps and windows by grouping them together. It's a bit like how you can group your apps on Android and iOS, or using Split Screen.

Say you're researching a trip, and have a group of apps or websites open all related to that search. With Snap Layouts, you can hover your mouse over a window's maximize button, choose a layout that you like, and click on a zone in that layout to snap that window into place, so you can keep all of that information nicely organized on your screen (for example, you might want to group four open windows in a square pattern).

Then you can easily minimize or maximize the whole Snap Group at once from the taskbar, eliminating the need to search through and open multiple windows. And any Snap Groups you've made will stay in place if you dock or undock your computer.

For more, check out how to get Windows 11 and the best new features coming to the OS. You can also find out if your computer is compatible with Windows 11 or if you need a new laptop.