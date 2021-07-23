Windows 11 makes it easy to change your wallpaper. Here's how

Sarah Tew/CNET

The new Windows 11 operating system is coming later this year, as early as October (he's how to download the Windows 11 beta now). Along with new features like the ability to download and run Android apps on your Windows PC, native Microsoft Teams support and cleaner, more Mac-like design, Windows 11 also gives you options for new wallpaper.

Microsoft's new wallpaper options pay homage to Windows 10's royal blue color scheme, but opt for a modern focal image -- a blooming shape, like an abstract flower. But if you don't like any of the default options, you can also change your wallpaper to a photo you save or upload to your PC.

How to change your Windows 11 wallpaper

Screenshot/Microsoft

Once Windows 11 arrives, or you're exploring the beta, here's how to change your wallpaper:

1. Click the on-screen Windows button or press the Windows button on your keyboard

2. Click Settings

3. Go to Personalization

4. Choose Background

5. Select an already available image or click Browse to search for an image you've saved to your PC.

Changes to the default wallpaper only scratch the surface of the design and feature changes found on the Windows 11 desktop. For example, you'll also find ways to customize your Windows 11 desktop with widgets, virtual desktops and Snap Group layouts.

For more, check out Windows 11: What to know about the beta download, new features, device compatibility, price and more and the Windows 11 features we think you'll be obsessed with (and how they work).