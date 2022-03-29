Josh Goldman/CNET

Microsoft rolled out a new update for Windows 11 on Monday that makes it easier to change your default browser, among other features and bug fixes. The update, spotted Tuesday by The Verge, lets you swap default browsers with one click.

Here's how to do it:

1. Open the Settings menu.

2. Go to Apps > Default Apps.

3. Search for the browser you want to use.

4. Look for the "Make [browser] your default browser" prompt at the top of the window and click Set default.

The company's latest version of its operating system originally shipped with a more fragmented process in place. You would have to manually change individual file extensions or protocol handlers for HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and .HTM, or check a box that only appeared when you clicked a link outside your default browser. The new update replaces all of that work with a single setting.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the change.

