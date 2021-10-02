Windows 11 and Android apps: They're coming eventually, but Microsoft hasn't said when

Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the more exciting Windows 11 features Microsoft teased at it's announcement event earlier this summer was the ability to use Android apps on a Windows device. But if you were excited about Microsoft bringing Android apps to its new app Store, we've got bad news. Though Windows 11 will be released on Oct. 5 (with a staggered rollout), Android apps won't actually be part of Windows 11 on launch day. A date still hasn't been confirmed for when they will be available to the public.

The good news is, you don't actually have to wait for Windows 11 in order to use Android apps on a Windows PC anyway. Currently, Android apps are available to use on Windows 10, but only with the Your Phone app that Microsoft rolled out last year. But if you're curious about what happens when you upgrade, we'll explain everything we know so far about Android apps on your future Windows 11 PC when they eventually arrive.

Along with eventual Android app support, Windows 11, which is a free upgrade, comes with a slew of cool new features. The new operating system will also introduce a more streamlined design, an updated version of desktop widgets to personalize your PC's look and feel, and new Xbox gaming features, among other new updates.

When can I start using Android apps on my PC?

Windows 11 will begin rolling out to the general public on Oct. 5 (if you're a member of the Windows Insider Program, you can download Windows 11 now). Android apps were originally expected to launch with the latest software, but now it's uncertain when that'll happen. Here's how some Android apps can be used on Windows 10 for now.

Will I have to pay to update to Windows 11?

Most likely not. Microsoft said Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs. You can see if your PC is eligible by downloading Microsoft's . (Here's how to use the PC Health Check app, and other ways to determine if your computer will be compatible with Windows 11.) The free upgrade will be available into 2022.

Which Android apps will be available on Windows 11 once the kinks are worked out?

When it's ready, Microsoft will be bringing all the Android apps on Amazon's Appstore (currently nearly 500,000 of them) to its Store. This includes Disney Plus, TikTok, Netflix, Pinterest, Uber and more, but not every one of the Android apps on the Google Play Store (around 3.5 million).

Will I immediately be able to download the Android apps when I get Windows 11?

At this time, no. Once Microsoft does make the apps available, you'll need to download the Amazon Appstore app and log in to your Amazon account to download Android apps.

