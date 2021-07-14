Windows 10 and 11 move to the cloud with Microsoft's Windows 365 Cloud PC

Microsoft

Windows 10 and Windows 11 will soon be accessible across your work and personal devices through the cloud, with a new Microsoft cloud service called Windows 365, the tech giant unveiled Wednesday. The new service is aimed at business users who have transitioned to a hybrid workforce, and want to stream the full Windows experience (including your apps, data and settings) from either a personal or corporate PC or phone. Dubbed "the Cloud PC," Microsoft's approach aims to allow you to move quickly between devices and pick up where you left off.

Windows 365 Cloud PC will be generally available to organizations starting August 2. Pricing has not yet been announced, but according to our sister site ZDNet, it will be available for a flat subscription rate per user per month.

This isn't the first example of a cloud PC that we've seen: In 2018, Blade rolled out its Shadow desktop-as-a-service subscription in the US, which allowed you to access a remote Windows 10 PC from an app on any device with a screen. Microsoft's move into this space seems to mark an easier way to do this, that could gain more traction given the large number of users (as of May, there were more than 1.3 billion active Windows 10 devices worldwide).

