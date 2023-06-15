Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Will Your iPhone Work With iOS 17? Here's How to Find Out

Apple's upcoming update to its iPhone operating system will leave some older models behind.

Katie Teague Writer II
2 min read
iOS 17 logo with a phone and blue background

iOS 17 is expected to come in September with the launch of the iPhone 15.

 James Martin/CNET

At the Apple WWDC event on June 5, the company announced many of the new features planned for iOS 17, its next version of the iPhone operating system. Apple will be adding a new Standby mode, a Journal app and a major update to Messages.

However, not all iPhone users will be able to use iOS 17. As with all of the major Apple software updates, some older iPhone models are getting left behind, including the iPhone X from 2017.

If you're not sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.

We'll tell you how to find out whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17. If you'd like to try out the iOS 17 beta, the public beta will be available in July. Also, check out our list of best iPhones to discover if there's a newer model that might work for you.

iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17

If you've got one of these iPhones, you'll have access to iOS 17 when it's available this year, Apple said.

What if your iPhone isn't on the compatibility list?

If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17 and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.

For more about WWDC, check out the new 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro. Also, new features are coming to WatchOS this year.

