Will Your iPhone Support iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence? Here's What You Need to Know

Today at its WWDC conference, Apple announced iOS 18, the upcoming update to its operating system for iPhones. You'll soon be able to more fully customize your home screen and control center, lock and hide your applications, check out the overhauled Photos app and of course, take advantage of Apple Intelligence, Apple's new personal intelligence system for your iPhone and other devices.

Check out: Here's how to download the iOS 18 developer beta right now

But will your iPhone even support iOS 18? And if so, will it support the Apple Intelligence features?

Here's everything you need to know.

While you're here, check out everything announced at WWDC 2024.

Which phones will support iOS 18?

For iOS 18, you'll be happy to know that every iPhone model that currently supports iOS 17 will also support iOS 18. If you're currently running iOS 17, you'll definitely be able to upgrade to iOS 18. Here's the full list of the iPhone models that will support iOS 18:

And while it hasn't been announced yet, the iPhone 16 series will of course support iOS 18.

But will my iPhone support Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence, Apple's generative AI system for your iPhone, is one very important aspect of iOS 18.

You can use Apple Intelligence to quickly summarize text in Safari, create personalized images in Messages and ask Siri to perform more complex tasks than ever before -- but Apple Intelligence isn't coming to every iPhone.

Note: Apple Intelligence will release later this year, as a beta. It's currently not available on the iOS 18 developer beta.

Only a few select iPhone models will support Apple Intelligence, including:

And that's it, unfortunately.

It's a sure bet that at the very least, the still unannounced iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will support Apple Intelligence. Patrick Holland/CNET

These two models are the only ones that have the A17 Pro processor, which is the latest and most advanced chipset Apple has to offer. These are the only two devices, for now, that are capable of supporting the new on-device AI features that Apple Intelligence will bring later this year.

Of course, the iPhone 16 will be able to support Apple Intelligence, but it's not clear if only certain models will have it, or if the entire series will offer the AI features.