Will Your iPhone Lose Apple Support Next Month? Find Out Here
Some iPhone users won't get to use the new iOS 17 operating system.
Apple's releasing its new software -- iOS 17 -- in September, but some iPhones are getting left behind and won't get to experience the new features coming with the update. That could be you if you've got an iPhone X from 2017 or another older model. Some new additions from Apple include a new Standby mode, a Journal app and a major update to Messages.
Read more: Don't Install the iOS 17 Developer Beta on Your iPhone
If you aren't sure which iPhone you've got, a quick check in your settings can show you. Open your Settings app and tap General > About. Next to Model Name, you'll see which iPhone you have.
We'll tell you how to find out whether your iPhone will be compatible with iOS 17. If you'd like to try out iOS 17, the public beta is now available. Also, check out our list of best iPhones to discover if there's a newer model that might work for you.
More from WWDC 2023
iPhones that are compatible with iOS 17
If you've got one of these iPhones, you'll have access to iOS 17 when it's available this year, Apple said.
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (second generation and later)
- iPhone 14 (including Plus)
- iPhone 14 Pro
What if your iPhone isn't on the compatibility list?
If your iPhone isn't listed above, it won't support iOS 17 and you won't get a notification to download the newest software. For instance, if you have an iPhone X or older, the latest software you'll ever be able to use on that phone is iOS 16.
For more about WWDC, check out the new 15-inch MacBook Air and Vision Pro. Also, new features are coming to WatchOS this year.