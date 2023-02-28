White House Sets Deadline to Delete TikTok Off Government Devices

Amid national security concerns, the White House set a deadline for government employees to delete TikTok from federal devices. As of Monday, federal agencies will have 30 days to remove the social networking app from phones and systems, and prohibit devices from accessing TikTok via the internet, according to a memo from the Office of Management and Budget.

The 30-day deadline was earlier reported by Reuters.

"This guidance is part of the Administration's ongoing commitment to securing our digital infrastructure and protecting the American people's security and privacy," said Chris DeRusha, the federal chief information security officer in the OMB.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is facing scrutiny over concerns the app could pose threats to national security, including fears the company could give the Chinese government access to US users' data. In November, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the app could be used to "control data collection on millions of users, or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used for influence operations if they so choose, or to control software on millions of devices." FCC Commissioner Brian Carr last year called the app a "sophisticated surveillance tool."

Late last year, US lawmakers banned the app from government devices, and other countries -- including Canada, the EU and Taiwan -- have taken similar steps.

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the company has previously said it doesn't share data with the Chinese government.