Where to Stream the Crunchyroll Anime Awards

We just witnessed another year of fantastic anime releases that saw some series end -- like Attack on Titan -- and others make impressive debuts. To honor some of the best stories we've seen, Crunchyroll is holding its annual Anime Awards ceremony live this weekend. Viewers will see a lineup of presenters who are fans of anime themselves, such as Chiaki Kuriyama, DeMarcus Lawrence, Iman Vellani, Labrinth, Lena Lemon, Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Japanese singer-songwriter LiSA and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Judges and fans voted for titles, actors and characters in two dozen different categories, including Anime of the Year, Best Comedy, Best Director, Best Animation and Best Film. According to Crunchyroll, fans from all over the world cast over 34 million votes this year, coming out in droves to support their top picks. Some nominees shouldn't surprise those who have been tuning in to watch shows such as Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, Bleach, Vinland Saga or Oshi no Ko. Characters, storylines, artwork and music will get to shine during the event.

You can stream the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards globally as the show airs live from Tokyo, Japan at 6 p.m. JST on Saturday, March 2. Watch the festivities via the streaming service's YouTube channel or Twitch account. Worried about the time difference? Here's what time to stream if you live in one of these regions:

Los Angeles: 1 a.m. PT

New York: 4 a.m. ET

London: 9 a.m. GMT

Paris: 10 a.m. CET

Mumbai: 2:30 p.m. IST

Sydney: 8 p.m. AEDT

São Paulo: 6 a.m. BRT

Mexico City: 3 a.m. CST

Singapore: 5 p.m. SGT

The show will feature a live orchestra, as well as performances by Yoasobi, Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto, Shing02, Oma and Spin Master A-1. If you miss the live celebration, you can catch the replay on Crunchyroll's YouTube page.