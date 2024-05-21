Where to Stream All the 'Mad Max' Movies Before 'Furiosa'

Immortan Joe in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters on May 24, and if you're wanting to pre-game some Mad Max goodness beforehand, pay attention: Every Mad Max installment in George Miller's groundbreaking franchise is available to stream right now.

The Mad Max canon is kicked off during society's collapse and follows former police officer Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) who struggles to survive the daily chaos that's thrown at him in the Wasteland. Each installment of the franchise digs further into Max's legend, with Mad Max: Fury Road offering a new jumping off point for the character (taken over by Tom Hardy). The 2015 movie introduced fans to warrior Imperator Furiosa (as played by Charlize Theron).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga takes place years before Mad Max: Fury Road and follows the story of young Furiosa (Anya Taylor-Joy). After she's kidnapped by Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and taken to Immortan Joe's Citadel, she "faces many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home," the film's official synopsis reads. Directed by Miller, who has helmed every installment in the series -- Furiosa stars Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth, Lachy Hulme, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones and Angus Sampson.

Here's where you can stream every past Mad Max entry, from the original 1979 film to Fury Road, and how a VPN may help out.

Where to watch all the Mad Max movies

Below you can check out the release order for all the titles in the Mad Max universe and where you can stream each movie on-demand.

Mad Max (1979)



Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)



Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)



Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

James Martin/CNET Peacock Carries Mad Max (1979) Peacock has only one Mad Max film in its library: The first one that launched the series in 1979. The streaming service starts at $6 per month for a premium plan with ads, or you can upgrade to the ad-free version for $12 per month. Before signing up, check to see if you qualify for a student discount or if you're eligible to get Peacock Premium for free. See at Peacock

James Martin/CNET Max Carries every Mad Max movie As a Warner Bros. property, Max has all previously released movies in the Mad Max franchise, and it will eventually become the streaming home for Furiosa. Subscriptions cost $10 per month (with ads) or $16 per month (ad-free). To watch in 4K, you can also sign up for the Ultimate plan for $20 per month. See at Max

How to watch Mad Max movies with a VPN



Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream a Mad Max movie on a service like Max or Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where your movie of choice will be streaming on a service like Max or Peacock. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream your Mad Max movie on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open the service to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.