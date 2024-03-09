Where to Stream 2024's Oscar-Nominated Movies Before the Ceremony

The 2024 Oscars are on Sunday, which could mean it's crunch time if you want to watch more nominees before the ceremony. There are 10 flicks vying for best picture, and many are on popular streamers like Netflix and Paramount Plus. (If you went to back-to-back screenings of Oppenheimer and Barbie, that's already two competing flicks you can tick off your list.)

Below, you'll see films up for awards -- including all the best picture contenders -- and where you can find them in the US. Note that if a film isn't currently on a streaming service you subscribe to, that could change. Anatomy of a Fall, for example, costs $6 to rent right now, but it hits Hulu on March 22. Get your pre-show binge underway, because the 96th Academy Awards air on ABC on March 10.

Note: These descriptions have been pulled straight from official websites for the films and from press websites and occasionally edited for style.

On Max



Warner Bros. Barbie (8 nominations) To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. This comedy stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Nominations Best picture

Best supporting actor



Best supporting actress



Best adapted screenplay



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original song (2 nominations) See at Max

Warner Bros. Pictures The Color Purple (1 nomination) This is a story of love and resilience based on Alice Walker's novel and the Broadway musical. Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks are among the cast. Nomination Best supporting actress See at Max

On Peacock



Universal Pictures Oppenheimer (13 nominations) This biographical thriller thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best supporting actor



Best supporting actress

Best directing

Best adapted screenplay



Best film editing



Best cinematography



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original score

Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound See at Peacock

Focus Features The Holdovers (5 nominations) This comedy-drama follows a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Paul Giamatti, Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph star. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best supporting actress

Best original screenplay



Best film editing See at Peacock

On Netflix

Jason McDonald/Netflix Maestro (7 nominations) This film is about the lifelong relationship between composer Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best actress

Best original screenplay



Best cinematography



Best makeup and hairstyling

Best sound See at Netflix

Liz Parkinson/Netflix Nyad (2 nominations) This film tells the story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60, commits to achieving her dream of a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida. Nominations Best actress

Best supporting actress See at Netflix

Netflix Society of the Snow (2 nominations) This is a survival thriller about the 1972 Andes flight disaster. Nominations Best international feature film



Best makeup and hairstyling See at Netflix

David Lee/Netflix Rustin (1 nomination) Colman Domingo stars as Bayard Rustin, the architect of 1963's March on Washington, in this biographical drama. Nomination Best actor See at Netflix

Francois Duhamel/Netflix May December (1 nomination) An actress arrives to do research for a film about a married couple's past two decades after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation in this drama. Nomination Best original screenplay

See at Netflix

Sony Pictures Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (1 nomination) Note: This film is locked on the $7-a-month ad-supported Netflix plan. To watch it, you'll need to upgrade Netflix Standard or Premium. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters the Spider Society, a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse's very existence. Nomination Best animated feature

See at Netflix

Netflix Nimona (1 nomination) When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy. Nomination Best animated feature

See at Netflix

Kino Lorber Four Daughters (1 nomination) This documentary reconstructs the story of Olfa Hamrouni and her four daughters, unpacking a complex family history through intimate interviews and performance to examine how the Tunisian woman's two eldest daughters were radicalized. Nomination Best documentary feature See at Netflix

NFB To Kill a Tiger (1 nomination) Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, a survivor of sexual assault. Nomination Best documentary feature See at Netflix

Netflix El Conde (1 nomination) This satire portrays a universe in which Augusto Pinochet, a 250-year-old vampire, is tired of being remembered as a thief and decides to die. Nomination Best cinematography See at Netflix

Netflix American Symphony (1 nomination) Musician Jon Batiste and his life partner Suleika Jaouad star in this meditation on art, love and the creative process. Nomination: Best original song

See at Netflix

Available for purchase or rental



Neon Anatomy of a Fall (5 nominations) Note: Hulu will start offering this film on March 22. Sandra, her husband Samuel and their 11-year-old son Daniel live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead, the police question whether he was murdered or died by suicide. Sandra Hüller stars in this thriller. Nominations Best picture

Best actress

Best directing

Best original screenplay



Best film editing See at Amazon

A24 The Zone of Interest (5 nominations) In this historical drama, the commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Nominations Best picture

Best directing

Best adapted screenplay



Best international feature film



Best sound See at Amazon

Neon Perfect Days (1 nomination) This film is a deeply moving and poetic reflection on the search for beauty in the everyday world around us. Nomination Best international feature film

See at Amazon

Sony Pictures Classics The Teachers' Lounge (1 nomination) This film is a study in power dynamics, with themes of truth, justice, racism, respect and children's rights that demonstrate how individuals are worn down between entrenched positions. Nomination Best international feature film

See at Amazon

On MGM Plus

Amazon MGM Studios American Fiction (5 nominations) This satire confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes. Jeffery Wright and Sterling K. Brown are among the cast. Nominations Best picture

Best actor

Best supporting actor



Best adapted screenplay

Best original score See at MGM Plus

On Disney Plus



Disney Elemental (1 nomination) This animated film introduces fiery Ember, whose friendship with a go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Nomination Best animated feature See at Disney Plus

Disney Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (1 nomination) In this action-adventure film, Indiana Jones risks everything to keep an ancient dial that could change the course of history from those who want the device for their own personal gain. Nomination Best original score See at Disney Plus

Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (1 nomination) Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own in this superhero film. Nomination Best visual effects

See at Disney Plus

On Hulu



Searchlight Pictures Poor Things (11 nominations) This dark comedy follows Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo star. Nominations Best picture

Best actress

Best supporting actor



Best directing

Best adapted screenplay

Best film editing



Best cinematography



Best production design



Best costume design

Best original score



Best makeup and hairstyling See at Hulu

20th Century Studios The Creator (2 nominations) This sci-fi action film is set in the future, when a war rages between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. Nominations Best visual effects

Best sound See at Hulu

On Apple TV Plus



Apple TV Plus Killers of the Flower Moon (10 nominations) This drama is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro star. Nominations Best picture

Best actress



Best supporting actor



Best directing



Best film editing



Best cinematography



Best production design

Best costume design



Best original score



Best original song

See at Apple TV

Apple TV Plus Napoleon (3 nominations) This action epic, directed by Ridley Scott, details the checkered rise and fall of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Nominations Best production design



Best costume design

Best visual effects

See at Apple TV

On Paramount Plus



A24 Past Lives (2 nominations) Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. Two childhood friends are reunited for one fateful week after 20 years as they confront notions of destiny, love and the choices that make a life in this romantic drama film. Nominations Best picture

Best original screenplay See at Paramount+

Paramount Pictures Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One (2 nominations) In this spy film, Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. Nominations Best sound

Best visual effects

See at Paramount+

MTV Documentary Films The Eternal Memory (1 nomination) This is an uplifting yet heartbreaking love story that balances vibrant individual and collective remembrance with the longevity of an unbreakable human bond. Nomination Best documentary feature See at Paramount Plus

Bleecker Street Golda (1 nomination) Note: This film isn't available with the $6-a-month Paramount Plus Essential plan. To watch it, you'll need the $12-a-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan. This thriller is set during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and centers on Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. Nomination: Best makeup and hairstyling See at Paramount+

On Hulu and Disney Plus

Searchlight Pictures Flamin' Hot (1 nomination) This film tells the story of Richard Montañez, the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn Flamin' Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry. Nomination Best original song

See at Disney Plus

Only in theaters



Gkids The Boy and the Heron (1 nomination) After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family's estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. Nomination Best animated feature

See at AMC Theatres

Cohen Media Group Io Capitano (1 nomination) This drama follows two teenagers living in Dakar, Senegal, who yearn for a brighter future in Europe. Nomination: Best international feature film

Toho Godzilla Minus One (1 nomination) In postwar Japan, a new terror rises: Godzilla. Will the devastated people be able to survive... let alone fight back? Nomination Best visual effects See at AMC Theatres

