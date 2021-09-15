Where to preorder Elden Ring for PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Bandai Namco

Elden Ring is already one of the most anticipated games of 2022, and you can preorder it now. Set to release Jan. 21, the upcoming action-RPG is a collaboration between acclaimed game studio From Software (known for the Dark Souls series) and Game of Thrones creator George R. R. Martin. Physical preorders are available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, though as of this time, there's only one preorder option: the standard edition.

Considering other From Software games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice received collector's editions, it's a safe assumption that Elden Ring will eventually get at least one special edition as well. The fact that digital preorders haven't opened yet also points to there eventually being multiple editions. And with the release date coming up fast, there's not much time left for them to be announced. In the meantime, however, here's what we know about Elden Ring preorders so far -- basically, where you can buy the standard edition.

Elden Ring preorder bonuses

At this time, no preorder bonuses have been announced for Elden Ring. It's likely they will be announced at a future date, along with any special editions.

Amazon There's only one edition of Elden Ring available to preorder so far: the $60 standard edition. It'll come with just the base game and any preorder bonuses announced down the road. You can preorder Elden Ring's physical standard edition at major retailers. Though placeholder listings are live on the various digital storefronts, you can't preorder digitally yet, but we've still rounded up those links below so you can check them out. Note that PS4 and Xbox One copies of Elden Ring will come with a free next-gen upgrade. If you buy the physical edition, you'll need to insert the disc into your PS5 or Xbox Series X to claim the free upgrade with performance and graphical improvements. Preorder digitally: Xbox Store | PlayStation Store | Steam

Elden Ring features third-person action gameplay and a narrative written by the team at From Software, while its world, lore and mythos have been crafted by Martin. The game has an emphasis on combat and exploration, including a stealth system, mounted combat, summoning mechanics and more. You can check out the official gameplay trailer below.