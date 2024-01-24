When to Watch 'Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning' on Paramount Plus

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh film in the franchise, free-falls onto the Paramount Plus streaming service on Thursday. (But you can save some time typing in that long title, as it'll appear on the streamer as just "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning," according to a press release).

The spy movie is now an Oscar nominee, receiving nominations on Tuesday for best sound and best visual effects. In the flick, Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his Impossible Mission Force rush "to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity," so they can keep it out of the wrong hands, according to Paramount Plus.

In addition to Cruise, the movie stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny (last seen in the original 1996 movie) and newcomers Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales. If you want to catch the action on Paramount Plus, here are more details on the streaming service.

Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning's release date on Paramount Plus

Dead Reckoning will hit Paramount Plus overnight on Thursday, Jan. 25, for folks in the US and Canada. The movie will land on Paramount Plus in other countries starting in February, the streamer says.

In the US, there are two Paramount Plus plans to choose from: the $6 a month Paramount Plus Essential plan and the $12 a month Paramount Plus with Showtime offering. All six prior Mission: Impossible films are available on the platform, along with the Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick, which was 2022's second highest-grossing movie worldwide. An eighth Mission Impossible film is scheduled to arrive more than a year from now, on May 23, 2025.