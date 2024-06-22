When Is the Next Steam Sale? List of Upcoming Steam Sale Dates

Steam is one of the most popular PC gaming platforms, selling more than 400 million total games in 2023, according to Statista. The digital PC gaming service boasts a massive catalog of over 76,000 titles. I first discovered Steam in college -- until then, I’d never had my own computer, so the lure of PC gaming proved attractive. What began as a humble dozen games (like Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life) blossomed into a collection of over 220 titles, thanks mainly to Steam sales. (Please don’t ask me how many items from my library I’ve actually played.)

Whether you’re trying to save a few bucks on one of the latest big-name AAA games, want to add more indie games to your digital shelf or need to fill up your Steam Deck hard drive, here’s everything you need to know about Steam sales, including the upcoming Steam Summer Sale that starts on June 27.

When are the next Steam sales?

There are four main Steam seasonal sales. The next Steam Sale -- the Steam Summer Sale -- runs June 27 through July 11. Typically, the Steam Winter and Summer Sales last about two weeks, whereas the Spring and Autumn Sales last for one week, give or take.

Steam Summer Sale (June 27 to July 11, 2024)

Steam Autumn Sale (Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2024)

Steam Winter Sale (Dec. 19, 2024 to Jan. 2, 2025)

Steam Spring Sale (was March 14-21, 2024)

How often are Steam sales?

Steam Sales are pretty frequent, with at least one per month. While the big seasonal sales are quarterly -- winter, fall, spring and summer -- there are dozens of smaller sales or fests. Typically, these Steam discount days revolve around a particular theme, with lowered prices on titles within a certain genre, like fighting games or roleplaying games.

Here’s how I save money with Steam sales (and you can, too)

Take advantage of your wish list

Adding games to your Steam wish list is a great way to find out when they're on sale. Screenshot by Moe Long/CNET

Adding games to your Steam wish list simplifies figuring out what to snag -- or skip -- during a sale. You can sort your wish list by discount, so finding the biggest savings is a breeze. Add a game to your wish list whenever you see one you like the look of but don't immediately want to play. Then, during a Steam sale, pop in, sort by discount and see which prices have plummeted the most. Or, you can arrange your wish list in order of your most wanted titles, then choose what to buy that way during one of the upcoming Steam sales.

Use SteamDB to find the largest discounts

You can sort discounted titles from the Steam store front in SteamDB for quick perusal. Screenshot by Moe Long/CNET

SteamDB is an excellent source for uncovering deals. Its many filters let you sort attributes, including discount percentage, rating, price or reviews, making it a helpful Steam sales tracker. You can even narrow down a list based on platform -- Windows, Linux or MacOS -- and features like controller support. I’ve even used SteamDB to nab free games, like a no-cost copy of Tell Me Why. I typically hop into SteamDB during a Steam sale to look for hefty discounts on highly rated games. It’s worth checking SteamDB even outside of seasonal sales and fests if you want to expand your Steam collection.

Shop for older titles, indie games, DLC and complete catalogs

Often, newer AAA games get heavy markdowns -- but because of their usually high price tags, even the discounted cost isn’t cheap. However, you can find wallet-friendly older games, indies or downloadable content. For instance, I picked up a copy of The Sum of All Fears for just $2, which wasn’t even during a Steam sale.

Complete publisher catalogs or franchise bundles save you a ton of money. I’ve seen the Activision Collection bundle -- typically $900 -- for as low as $355. While over $350 might not be pocket change, the per-title breakdown is pretty cost-effective when you’re getting 53 games. Similarly, I’ve seen the Call of Duty Franchise bundle for $443, a steep drop from its usual $1,010. You can often get DLC packs pretty cheap during Steam sales, which provides more in-game content to enjoy. On the other hand, these comprehensive bundles might lead you to overspend if you’re not actually planning on playing, say, every single Call of Duty game under the sun.

Check your other game libraries to make sure you’re not double-dipping

Although Steam is incredibly popular, it’s not the only source for digital game purchases. Check your other libraries on GOG, Epic, EA Origin and Xbox Game Pass, for instance, to ensure you’re not double-dipping. While you could buy Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam and GOG, you probably don’t need two copies.

Cross-shop deals on other platforms

While Steam is extremely popular, you can also find loads of competitive discounts at other outlets. IsThereAnyDeal lets you easily cross-shop. Screenshot by Moe Long/CNET

With many Steam alternatives, including GOG, Epic, Origin and Fanatical, you can find sweet discounts from several outlets. While you can -- and should -- check those individual storefronts, IsThereAnyDeal is a comprehensive source for savings. So you might notice a great deal on Skyrim from Steam, but it might be available at an even lower price at Epic at the same time.

Set a budget

Adding a bunch of games to your cart can be tempting, especially with prices slashed by 75% or more. However, lots of cheap games can still add up. I typically set a budget -- whether it’s monetary or a limit on the number of games -- and stick to that.

Don’t feel compelled to buy anything

The best way to save money is by not spending it in the first place. I know, it’s tempting to load up your cart with $5 or $10 games, which is nearly as gratifying as an in-game loot grab. But only buy what you’ll play now or soon after purchasing. While there are rare instances where games get delisted on Steam, chances are if you pass up on a sweet deal, it’ll still be available during the next Steam sale.

A complete list of Steam sale dates

Outside of Steam’s seasonal sales, there are different genre-themed sales or fests. Steam fests revolve around a genre or game theme. Here are the upcoming Steam fests for this year, along with examples of Steam games on sale you might find:

Fighting Games Fest (July 15-22): Punch down the prices on games that could include games like Street Fighter V and Dead Or Alive 6.

Punch down the prices on games that could include games like Street Fighter V and Dead Or Alive 6. Tower Defense Fest (July 29-Aug. 5): Protect your territory -- and wallet -- by copping tower defense titles (think Ratropolis and Orcs Must Die 2) at lower-than-normal prices.

Protect your territory -- and wallet -- by copping tower defense titles (think Ratropolis and Orcs Must Die 2) at lower-than-normal prices. Rhythm Fest (Aug. 19-26): Games such as Beat Saber and Hi-Fi Rush will drop prices like they’re hot.

Games such as Beat Saber and Hi-Fi Rush will drop prices like they’re hot. Space Exploration Fest (Sept. 2-9): Enjoy out-of-this-world savings games that blast you into outer space -- maybe you can find Starfield and Mass Effect on sale.

Enjoy out-of-this-world savings games that blast you into outer space -- maybe you can find Starfield and Mass Effect on sale. Planes, Trains and Automobiles Fest (Sept. 16-23): Shift into low prices on games. Discounted titles could include Train Sim World 4 or Forza Horizon 5.

Shift into low prices on games. Discounted titles could include Train Sim World 4 or Forza Horizon 5. Turn-based RPG Fest (Sept. 30-Oct. 7): Turn down the costs for turn-based roleplaying games -- Wildermyth or King Arthur: Knight’s Tale might be priced lower than normal.

Turn down the costs for turn-based roleplaying games -- Wildermyth or King Arthur: Knight’s Tale might be priced lower than normal. Next Fest: October Edition (Oct. 14-21): Demos, developer chats and livestreams.

Demos, developer chats and livestreams. Halloween Sale (Oct. 28-Nov. 4): Score scary good deals. While horror games -- think Amnesia: The Dark Descent or Resident Evil 4 -- are the primary slashing “victims,” you can find deals on all genres.

Score scary good deals. While horror games -- think Amnesia: The Dark Descent or Resident Evil 4 -- are the primary slashing “victims,” you can find deals on all genres. Cooking Fest (Nov. 11-18): Sizzling savings on food-related games. Cheaper-than-normal titles may include Overcooked or Papa’s Freezeria.

Here are the past Steam sales from 2024:

Capitalism and Economy Fest (was Jan. 8-15)

Pirates vs. Ninjas Fest (was Jan. 22-29)

Next Fest (was Feb. 5-12)

Remote Play Together Fest (was Feb. 12-19)

Dinos vs. Robots Fest (was Feb. 26-March 4)

Deckbuilders Fest (was March 25-April 1)

FPS Fest (was April 15-22)

Farming Fest (April 29-May 6)

Endless Replayability Fest (was May 13-20)

Open World Survival Crafting Fest (was May 27-June 3)

Next Fest (was June 10-17)

When is the next Steam Next Fest?

There’s an upcoming Steam Next Fest running Oct. 28-21. The Steam Next Fest highlights upcoming game releases, featuring developer chats, free playable game demos and livestreams. Some of the most played demos from the June 2024 Steam Next Fest include Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Once Human and Level Zero: Extraction.

How to get the most out of Steam once you’ve ravaged your wallet during a Steam sale

Once you’ve drained your bank account dry on games you’ll likely never play, there’s a lot more you can do with Steam, like sharing your library with friends or family, using Remote Play Together and adding non-Steam games. I suggest installing the Steam Link app on your phone, tablet or streaming device for playing your games away from your PC. You can also game on the go with the Steam Deck or another handheld gaming console like the Asus ROG Ally.