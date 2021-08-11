WhatsApp will let you move chat history between iOS and Android

Angela Lang/CNET

WhatsApp users will soon be able to move their chat history between iOS and Android devices if they decided to switch mobile operating systems.

The announcement came during Wednesday's Samsung Unpacked event. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp at Facebook, also posted about the feature in a tweet: "Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We're working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it's coming to @Android and iOS phones soon."

The messaging platform plans to keep users' chat history secure with end-to-end encryption, according to a WhatsApp spokesperson. The feature will be launched on Android and the new Samsung Galaxy phones first.

